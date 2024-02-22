Dog was adopted — but now she needs another home. ‘Quickly declining at our shelter’

An adopted dog landed back at a Florida shelter — and now, the “timid” animal needs another home.

“Love is quickly declining at our shelter,” the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said Feb. 20 in a Facebook post. “The kennel REALLY stresses her out.”

Love’s journey at the shelter started in January, after she was “found as a stray in Palm City with cuts on her face and ears.” She arrived at the humane society and soon found a “loving family,” the shelter wrote on social media and in an email to McClatchy News.

But at her new home, the situation didn’t work out. Love kept wanting to chase her family’s cats and “ultimately had to be returned to our shelter,” the humane society wrote.

Love is described as a “very submissive and timid” mixed-breed dog that finds comfort around people. A video shared on social media shows her living up to her name as she gives affection while meeting someone new.

“She is a 100% lap dog,” the animal organization wrote in its email. “The second you sit, she runs to you like a magnet. It doesn’t matter who you are, male, female, kids. She will sit and curl up on your lap.”

An online adoption profile said the 4-year-old dog will need a home without cats. She is being housed in the back of the shelter, away from the busy adoption area that causes her stress.

As of Feb. 21, Love was still in need of a new owner or foster home. The humane society has asked for inquiries from Florida residents only, and more details about its adoption process can be found at hstc1.org.

Palm City is roughly 100 miles north of Miami.

Shelter dog was the only one not adopted at Florida event. Then, man ‘fell in love’

Dog was too shy to walk halls at Florida shelter — until she met ‘perfect couple’