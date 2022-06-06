Dog attack kills 70-year-old woman inside Tennessee home, officials say

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a Tennessee home with multiple dog bites, according to police.

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office found the woman, identified as Debbie Boyd, dead in the home on Friday, June 3, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Sevier County is about 34 miles southeast of Knoxville.

Boyd “died as a result of an attack by a family dog,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also found two Rottweilers in a fenced-in yard where they had been secured by family members before first responders arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators found that the dogs were inside the home at the time of the attack, along with Boyd and a “small child, who was uninjured,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The dogs were taken by the sheriff’s animal control division to an “animal housing facility,” where they will be held until the investigation is complete.

Boyd’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were released as of Monday, June 6. McClatchy News has reached out to animal control for more information about the attack.

57-year-old woman mauled to death by multiple dogs, Alabama officials say

Coyote bites 3 people at Virginia park then bites officer searching woods, cops say

Protective moose gets stabbed with porcupine quills while defending calf in Colorado