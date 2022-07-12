Dog attack leaves man dead in Missouri yard. ‘They can’t show me his body,’ wife says

A 62-year-old man was found lifeless in a Missouri backyard after a suspected dog attack, police said.

His wife, who works the night shift at a nursing home, knew something must be wrong when Dennis Moore didn’t give her a call before bed like he usually does, KSDK reported.

Her fears were confirmed when she gave him a call at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 10 and police answered, according to the Missouri TV station. He had been attacked.

“The dogs ate him up to the point where his body was decayed,” Melvina Moore told KSDK. “They can’t show me his body.”

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department believe the man was killed sometime between 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 and 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report. He was found with “significant bodily wounds.”

Dennis Moore was found in an alley in the 4800 block of San Francisco Avenue, about two blocks from his home, according to KSDK.

Investigators who canvassed the area found a second victim — a 92-year-old man — “suffering from significant bites from several dogs attacking him in the alley.” He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Animal Control has seized three dogs suspected of being involved in the attacks, police said. The dogs, described by police as pit bulls, matched descriptions of “several dog bites in the area.”

Neighbor Michael Lewis told KTVI he has seen several dogs, owned by someone nearby, who roam the area. He said he avoids the alley when with his own dog.

“My dog is right around about 90 pounds,” he told the station. “I know he ain’t going to have no problem with one of them, but I ain’t going to let him fight ... six.”

Police have not determined what led to the attacks.

Animal Control and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate, authorities said. The 62-year-old man’s body will undergo an autopsy to determine his official cause of death.

