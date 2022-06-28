Dog attack and other reports

Jun. 28—Deputies received a report at 8:42 a.m. Monday of two dogs that reportedly came out of a house and attacked a person and another dog at 210 E. Main St.

1 cited for DWI, driving after suspension

Deputies cited Salvador Ole Gomez, 18, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, speeding and driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and West Main Street.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 10:35 a.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report at 11:29 a.m. Monday of a theft by check that occurred in January.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

Police cited one juvenile for underage drinking at 8:55 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Hawthorne St.