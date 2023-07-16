Dog attack sends Phoenix police officer and man to hospital; dog shot, killed in Phoenix

Phoenix police car

A man and a Phoenix police officer were attacked by a dog on Saturday morning, resulting in the officer and men being taken to the hospital. The dog was shot and killed by an officer, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a house in the area of 7th Avenue and Atlanta Avenue regarding a loose animal call. Police said that the call indicated that a dog had attacked a man inside of the house and that the dog was still not under control, according to a news release.

When an officer arrived, the dog attacked the officer, police said. The officer then shot and killed the dog. The dog's breed has not been confirmed by police. Both the man and the officer were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police said that both the man and the officer have since been released from the hospital, according to the news release.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dog attack sends officer and man to hospital; dog shot, killed