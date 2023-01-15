Dog attack victim described by locals as ‘agitated and struggling to control’ pets

Police atthe scene of the attack at Gravelly Hill in the North Downs Way near Caterham - Yui Mok/PA

A dog walker who was mauled to death by the dogs she was walking was described as “agitated and struggling to control” the pets in her care in the days before her death, locals have said.

The 28-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was set upon and killed by the dogs she was walking during a frenzied attack at a Surrey beauty spot on Thursday afternoon.

However a couple who regularly take their dog to the beauty spot in the North Downs Way, near Caterham, told The Telegraph they believe they encountered the woman a few days before she was killed.

They said the dogs did not look under control and that the woman had been very stressed as she had lost an eight-week-old puppy that she was also looking after.

The couple described how she bundled the remaining seven dogs into the boot of her car, and sat others on the back seats, whilst she went looking for the missing dog.

She had asked the couple if they had seen the puppy and was clearly “agitated” and “distressed”.

Concerns over dog walking regulations

The couple - who did not want to be named - added that they were also walking their dogs on the same site at Gravelly Hill on Thursday about half an hour before the woman was killed.

Her attack has prompted concern about confusing and contradictory regulations covering the sector, with councils setting different limits on the number of dogs that can be walked by one person.

Croydon Council has a limit of four per individual dog walker, while neighbouring Tandridge District Council - which covers the area where the incident took place - has set a maximum of six animals for each handler.

Graham Burton, founder of Drone SAR For Lost Dogs UK, said the tragedy was “an accident waiting to happen”.

“Some of these dog walkers take on far too many dogs in my opinion and you only need one to kick off and others could possibly join in,” he said.

Police confirmed eight dogs were seized at the scene by officers and the owners are being kept informed of the investigation.

Throughout the weekend dog walkers and local residents came to leave flowers at the scene of the attack.

One man said he was now frightened to walk around the area because he often sees large groups of dogs and would be sticking to the road in future. Other dog walkers have called for regulations to limit the number of animals that one person is allowed to walk.

Richard Breach, who runs The Mardens kennels close to where the woman was killed, said the lack of clear regulation for dog walkers was becoming a “major issue” among those caring for pets.

“The problem is anyone can start up a dog walking business. All someone has to do is pick up a few of their friends’ dogs, take them out for a walk and they can then call themselves a dog walker,” he said.

Surrey Police has kept a profile at the popular spot to provide reassurance to local residents and visitors.

It came as a woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she was mauled by a white American Bulldog in Wiltshire on Saturday.

She was taken to hospital after being attacked outside a Tesco in Salisbury. Her injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

The male owner of the dog was arrested at the scene and taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, according to Wiltshire Police.

The force said that the owner is still in custody following the attack outside the supermarket on Castle Street, Salisbury.

The American Bulldog has been relocated into appropriate care.

An 11 stone Leonberger, who was believed to be among the eight dogs seized by police after the attack, has previously appeared on a BBC TV show about problem puppies.

The pet, who was renamed Shiva after the Hindu goddess of destruction, appeared with her owner Delia Lewis on BBC Two’s 10 Puppies and Us in 2017.

Originally called Maple, the puppy was filmed running around Ms Lewis’ home and relieving herself on the carpet.

Ms Lewis, a professional psychic, posted on social media after the incident that her dog was “one of the ones missing”.

She added: “She’s a Leonberger, please if you have any information please tell me where to go or what to do.”