Dog attacked and family forced to ground in home invasion in NW Harris County

Associated Press

More lawsuits filed Tuesday in the capsizing of an offshore oil service vessel in a Gulf of Mexico storm provide harrowing descriptions of what survivors endured in the accident that killed 13 shipmates. Bryan Mires and James Gracien are among the six who survived after the Seacor Power overturned in severe weather on April 13. “After being slammed into an interior vessel wall while the vessel took on water and breaking a window with a fire extinguisher, Plaintiff James Gracien escaped from his living quarters aboard the capsized vessel,” and then drifted in cold waters for three hours, suffering hypothermia, before he was rescued, his lawsuit says.