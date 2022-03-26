Great-grandmother arrested on murder, meth charges after GA baby killed by dog

The great-grandmother of a 7-month old Georgia girl who was attacked and killed by a dog has been arrested.

Serenity Garnett died after a dog attacked her and her great-grandmother in a home in the Augusta suburbs Tuesday.

The baby’s great-grandmother, identified as Migdelia Guadalupe, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Guadalupe has since been arrested on charges of second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine, according to WJBF. The details of what led to the charges have not been released. Guadalupe is being held without bond.

After Garnett’s death, the dog was identified by the sheriff’s office as an American Bulldog Great Pyrenees mix, and was quarantined for rabies testing, WJBF reported.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified said she used to rent a room from the homeowner, Donna Mills, and that the dog killed her chihuahua, according told WRDW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She said that when she lived at the home a little over three years ago, the dog got loose and charged at her chihuahua, Sage, flinging the dog against a wall.

“The dog jumped this big old board they had set up so he couldn’t get out,” she said. “Or he didn’t come in the house came straight down the hallway and snatched my dog banged against the walls broke her neck broke her back. It was just horrible.”

The woman said Mills’ boyfriend threw water in the dog’s face while the woman pried Sage out of the dog’s mouth. The chihuahua didn’t make it.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mills told her she was going to give the dog away, but now, Mills is in jail and the dog remained on the property.

“And now it’s killed a baby,” the woman said. “That’s so horrible.”

Story continues

It’s unclear if the roommate ever reported the attack to authorities.

On Wednesday, a neighbor told WJBF that whenever the dog got out of the house, it was hard to get him back inside.

“She didn’t have the strength to deal with that dog,” Stephen Fox, a neighbor of the great-grandmother, told WJBF. “That dog had muscles coming out the wazoo.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators said they are still working to determine what provoked this attack.

A GoFundMe set up to help the family has raised more than $12,000.