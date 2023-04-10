Dog attacking young girl is shot and killed by police, Minnesota cops say

Police shot and killed a dog after it attacked a young girl and charged toward officers, Minnesota police say.

Officers in Brooklyn Park — a Minneapolis suburb — responded to a call for a dog attack at 3:03 p.m. on Friday, April 7, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said in a news release.

The caller said the child was pinned against a fence by a pit bull and she couldn’t escape, according to police.

When officers arrived, the caller was struggling to free the child from the dog’s jaws, the release said. They managed to pull the two apart, but the dog then turned its attention to the officers and the caller and started to “aggressively come after (them).”

One of the officers opened fire and killed the dog, police said.

The girl suffered bite wounds to her head but was “responsive” at the scene, the release said. She was taken to a hospital and “is expected to make a full recovery.”

Police didn’t say who the dog belonged to.

Brooklyn Park is roughly 11 miles northwest of downtown Minneapolis.

