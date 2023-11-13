Dog attacks owner then is found shot dead in backyard hours later, Ohio cops say

A woman was hospitalized in a dog attack hours before the pet was found shot and killed in the home’s backyard, Ohio police say.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital after being bitten on her arms, legs and side by the dog in her home, the Union City Police Department said in a Sunday, Nov. 12, news release.

She owned the dog with her significant other, and officers said there was concern about their safety around the dog.

“They did not feel safe having the dog at their residence, as it was obvious the dog was vicious,” police said.

Because the dog’s owner was known, the Darke County dog warden did not take the animal away. Instead, he suggested the dog be taken to an animal shelter Monday, according to police.

But later in the day, while the woman was hospitalized, officers were again dispatched to the Union City home. The dog was discovered fatally shot in the backyard, police said.

It’s unclear who shot the dog, and police did not say what breed the dog was.

“Mark Ater, director of public safety, expressed concern over the misalignment between county dog warden policies and the community’s needs,” police said in the news release. “He has announced his intention to engage with the legislative body of the Village of Union City to explore solutions for animal control within the community.”

Police are investigating the case.

Union City is about 100 miles northwest of Cincinnati.

Man accused of choking dog is shot to death by animal’s owner, Texas police say

Dog attacks 3 kids during recess after crawling under school fence, Nebraska cops say

Man being mauled by dogs shoots and kills one of them, Utah police say