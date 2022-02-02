Dog bakery hires workers with intellectual disabilities

Associated Press

Jill Biden on Monday urged spouses of the nation’s governors to keep working together and with her on issues she says transcend politics, such as her efforts to help military families and supporting research into a cure for cancer. The first lady expressed hope that connections she and the spouses made while the National Governors Association resumed its annual winter meeting in Washington "will continue far beyond this weekend.” It was the Biden White House's first interaction with the state chief executives as a group.