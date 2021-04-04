Dog that ‘became aggressive’ at dog park is shot by another pet owner, Oklahoma cops say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A trip to an Oklahoma dog park ended with a gunshot Saturday when a pet owner fired at someone else’s dog, police say.

Police said two dogs were interacting at the park in Norman when one of the pups “became aggressive,” KOCO reported. The other dog’s owner is accused of taking out a gun and shooting the “aggressive” dog.

Witnesses told police the dogs appeared to have been playing, according to The Norman Transcript. The owner took the dog to a veterinarian, but its condition is unknown.

Police requested an arrest warrant on the charges of reckless discharge and animal cruelty, per KOCO.

Witnesses said the incident has left them uneasy.

There’s kids here, there’s families here, there’s animals here,” Alex Ryzhkob told KFOR.

Berek Talgat agreed, saying, “I think it’s pretty crazy, there’s, like, citizens here,” according to the outlet.

An investigation is underway.

Norman is just south of Oklahoma City.

