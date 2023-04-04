Dog that bit woman’s ankle causing amputation to remain impounded, judge rules

The dog named “Cowboy” that bit a woman’s ankle so badly it required amputation will remain impounded by Columbus Animal Control, according to an order by Judge John Martin.

This ruling follows a hearing Friday in which evidence from the Columbus Consolidated Government and defendants Edward Murray and Jacqueline Crockett was presented to Martin.

Kim Golden testified in court Friday to the effects the March 1 attack is still having on her saying she now has to crawl up and down the stairs in her home to take a shower.

“I saw parts of my body that shouldn’t be on the outside, on the outside,” Golden said during her testimony.

Kim Golden leaves the courtroom Friday afternoon.

The defendants argued that Golden either entered their property or provoked Cowboy into attacking her.

“I mean just a little bit of common sense, and none of this would’ve happened,” Murray said at the hearing.

This temporary injunction will last 30 days after entry or until further order from the court, according to the order obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer.

The next court hearing scheduled will be on April 26 at 1:30 p.m.