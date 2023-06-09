Dog bite leads to criminal charge against Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man faces a criminal charge after his dog allegedly bit a bicyclist.

James T. Alford, 61, is charged in Wayne Circuit Court 3 with dog bite liability resulting in injury, a Class C misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a Richmond couple on May 30 were riding their bicycles near Alford's home, along Bulla Road, when they were approached by his two dogs, Great Pyrenees named Ralph and Daisy.

The dogs were barking, but Alford, standing nearby, told the couple the canines would not bite them.

However, Ralph then bit the female bicyclist on her left calf, according to an affidavit.

A Wayne County sheriff's deputy reported the "minor" bite wound resulted in "superficial bleeding."

The woman "did not seek emergency medical treatment and said she was up to date on her tetanus shot," the deputy wrote.

Her husband said he had previously been chased by the dogs while riding his bicycle in the area, on one occasion causing him to crash.

Alford reportedly said "the dogs are allowed to stray off his property, but defended the practice," calling them "working dogs that require a large area to roam."

The Richmond man acknowledged the dogs had left his property to confront the bicyclists, but said it "appeared as if (the couple) were stopping to greet the dogs."

He suggested the woman "might have hurt her leg on the bicycle pedal," the deputy wrote, but also acknowledged Ralph had "nipped" her.

It was determined the dogs were up to date on their rabies shots. Ralph was to be held in quarantine at Alford's home through June 8.

The misdemeanor charge against him alleges Alford "did recklessly, knowingly or intentionally fail to take steps to restrain his dog," leading to the woman's bite wound.

If convicted, he could face a jail term of up to 60 days. An initial hearing in the case is set for June 20.

