Dog bites girl, 14, in face in Fort Worth, authorities say; victim in serious condition

Emerson Clarridge

A dog seriously injured a 14-year-old girl when it bit her in her face Tuesday afternoon in Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim, who was bitten in the 300 block of Emma Street, was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, a MedStar spokesman said.

A boyfriend of a relative of the girl owns the dog, a pitbull, police said.

Though the bite was in the face, the extent of the injuries was unclear, police said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories