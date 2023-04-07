Dog bites Home Depot customer in the face after they gave it a treat, CO sheriff says

A dog bit a Home Depot customer in the face after they gave it a treat, according to a Colorado sheriff.

The customer gave the dog a treat after its owners suggested they do so at the store in Evergreen, as “they were training the dog,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday, April 6 Facebook post.

The customer was seriously injured and “requires facial surgery,” the sheriff’s office said.

Home Depot did not immediately reply to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

While store employees were helping the customer on March 31, two women left the store with the dog, deputies said.

In its initial social media post, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in identifying two women pictured with a dog inside the store, Denver 7 reported.

The owner was later identified, the sheriff’s office said in an updated post.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ inquiry about what if any charges the owner may face.

“The owner would be held accountable for restitution or in the event of any enforcement action,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Evergreen is about 30 miles southwest of Denver.

Grandma dies after dog attack where injured 12-year-old ran for help, CO officials say

Dogs maul 16-year-old old at her home, seriously injuring her, California officials say

2-year-old dies after he’s attacked by dog while visiting family, Maryland cops say