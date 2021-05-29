Dog bites man, mauls his pet in Methuen neighborhood

May 29—METHUEN — Police said they and the animal control officer were notified after a dog mauled another dog and bit a man on Woodland Circle this week.

A resident called police at 6 p.m. Tuesday to report her dog was attacked by another dog, a pitbull mix, as her husband was walking the dog past a home on Woodland Circle, police said.

The woman said her husband was bitten as he tried to get the pitbull mix off their dog, which required emergency medical treatment at an animal hospital in Woburn, according to police. The dog was euthanized later that evening due to its injuries, police said.

An officer spoke with the owner of the pitbull mix. She said her dog saw the other dog and pushed through a screen door to get outside and play, police said.

The woman said her dog is "very friendly and she is unsure of what happened" in the incident, police said. She said her dog is up to date on its shots, according to police.

A police officer told the woman to keep her dog inside her home until she speaks with the animal control officer. The officer said he referred his report to the animal control officer for further action.

