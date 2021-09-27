Is Your Dog "Blowing Coat"? Here's How to Manage Their Shedding Season

Reuters

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there might be a need to prohibit dog meat consumption amid debate over the controversial practice and growing awareness of animal rights. While no longer as common as before, dog meat is eaten mainly by older people and is served in some restaurants and can be bought at specific markets. Moon made the remarks after being briefed by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on efforts to improve the handling of abandoned animals and a mandatory registration system for dogs.