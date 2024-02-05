Dog boards train after following stranger in NJ station, cops say. Then came a reunion

A lost pup got reunited with its owner after taking a train ride in New Jersey, police said.

Officials found the small, white dog on a New Jersey train with no owner in sight, according to a Feb. 1 New Jersey Transit Police Facebook post. The dog traveled from Mountain Station in South Orange to the Hoboken Terminal.

The dog had wandered onto the train at about 7:52 a.m. while following a stranger, police said.

Before getting on the train, the dog trailed the commuter from a CVS to the train station, according to a Facebook user who said she was the man’s wife.

Animal control officers initially couldn’t find the dog’s owner and it didn’t have a microchip, so they brought the pup to a nearby shelter, police said.

The dog was named Obi during its stay at the shelter, PIX 11 reported.

The family of the commuter said they would be willing to adopt the dog if an owner didn’t come forward, adding that the pup would be eligible for adoption after a six-day waiting period.

The post about the lost dog from New Jersey Transit Police was shared hundreds of times on Facebook as users tried to help reconnect the canine with its owner.

“Oh what a face! I sure hope his owners are found or they find him,” one commenter wrote.

Two days after the dog’s fateful public transit adventure, officials shared some good news.

“It was confirmed that our furry little friend was reunited with her family!!!” the South Orange Police Department said on Feb. 3, a Facebook post shows.

The New Jersey Transit Policealso confirmed that the dog was reunited with its owner.

South Orange is about 8 miles northwest of Newark.

Police dog fighting cancer works final shift after ‘exceptional’ career in Pennsylvania

Familiar face appears while man scrolls Facebook in Florida. It was his missing cat

Pup set to be euthanized saved by a stranger — and pilot — from hundreds of miles away