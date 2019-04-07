Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Resting After Hospitalization Amid Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Beth Chapman is recovering after she was hospitalized in Hawaii on Saturday amid her battle with cancer.

“Beth was hospitalized yesterday. She’s now resting at home,” an attorney for the Chapmans confirmed to PEOPLE.

Beth, 51, was rushed to the hospital after experiencing difficulty breathing, according to TMZ.

Beth’s health woes come five months after she underwent emergency surgery in November to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways.

The star was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017. The cancer was completely removed two months later, but returned the following year.

Since her surgery, Beth has offered fans several updates on social media, including a smiling Instagram selfie in January that featured the hashtag messages “stay humble,” “pray,” “cancer sucks” and “it’s only hair.”

In February, Beth appeared to offer insight into her ongoing treatment with an Instagram post praising CBD products.

“The real medicine behind the plant is very interesting the healing qualities are vast,” she wrote, alongside an image of a CBD extractor.

“We need to all be far more open-minded to new treatments. Israel is leading the world in these studies. We no longer need to poison patients to get them well,” she continued, adding the hashtags #cancersucks and #hawaiicannabisexpo.

CBD is present in marijuana and hemp plants (both of which are forms of cannabis). CBD contains only trace amounts of THC — and it’s been used to treat inflammation and pain.

Beth spoke to PEOPLE amid her first bout with cancer in November 2017 and said she was determined to remain positive – and didn’t want anyone’s pity.

“I don’t need to be pitied. I didn’t surround myself with people who pity the situation. I wanted to be around people who helped me move forward,” she said.

The Chapmans wed in 2006 after 16 years together. Their family starred on the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons until 2012. Back in November 2017, A&E also aired a two-hour special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, documenting Beth’s cancer journey.

Both will be back on TV soon in Dog’s Most Wanted, their new show for WGN America. The 10-part series will follow the husband-and-wife duo and their team of bounty hunters (“The Dirty Dozen”) as they hunt the FBI, U.S. Marshals and State’s Most Wanted Fugitives.