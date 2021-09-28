Dog the Bounty Hunter on prowl for missing Brian Laundrie

Reality TV star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is on the scent of Brian Laundrie, who is the subject of an arrest warrant for activities following the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Chapman, who successfully captured dozens of criminals on the run during his show Dog the Bounty Hunter, said he is investigating a tip that Laundrie and his parents went to a Florida campground 75 miles away from the family home in early September. The Laundrie family were said to have stayed in Fort De Soto Park twice between Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8, and the second time only two people left, according to Chapman.

"They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here," Chapman told Fox News on Monday. "We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure."

Laundrie returned alone to his Florida home on Sept. 1 from a cross-country road trip with 22-year-old Petito, who was later found dead in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. His family last reported seeing him on Sept. 14. The FBI said Laundrie was a person of interest in Petito’s death and disappearance, and a federal warrant for his arrest was issued last week for alleged credit card fraud.



Police have been searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida, which is dense and swampy. Fort De Soto Park is easier to search — and survive in — than where the searchers have been focusing.

The Laundrie family's counsel said they have nothing to do with their son's disappearance and are worried about his well-being.

"They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him," their lawyer said in a statement. "The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong."

