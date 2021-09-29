Dog the Bounty Hunter still sniffing out Brian Laundrie, claims he’s getting close

Reality TV star Duane Lee Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, says he’s picked up the scent of Brian Laundrie.

Authorities nationwide have been involved in the case of the missing 23-year-old Florida man and his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19 after the pair traveled together over the summer. Petito was last seen in the company of Laundrie, who returned home to North Port, Fla., without her before disappearing himself on Sept. 14.

But none of those manhunters had a TV show on A&E that ran for eight years. Chapman, with a team in place that includes rescue dogs, said Wednesday on Instagram that, “The search has just begun.”

Gossip site TMZ reported that the 68-year-old bounty hunter believes that Laundrie is still alive and on the run. Chapman wouldn’t say where exactly he is searching, though his social media video shows him near water, assisted by a boat crew and wearing a short-sleeved shirt with his chest exposed.

“UPDATE: Video is from this morning — earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching,” Chapman said Wednesday. “Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed. More to follow...”

TMZ reported that Chapman was working off of fresh information that came in around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Laundrie’s last known whereabouts was a sprawling nature preserve near his parents’ southwest Florida home. A social media user reported possibly seeing him in Toronto, Canada last week, though that sighting hasn’t been confirmed by law enforcement officials.