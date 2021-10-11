Dog the Bounty Hunter is off Brian Laundrie's trail for now, but he says he plans to continue leading efforts to capture the suspect remotely.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is going back to Colorado to receive treatment for an ankle injury he experienced during his search for Laundrie, his team said Sunday. While he is away, Dog's "Florida Team" will continue the search while he processes leads in Colorado, according to WFLA reporter Josh Benson.

FORMER 'MOST WANTED' DRUG TRAFFICKER ON BRIAN LAUNDRIE: 'YOU GOTTA FACE THE MUSIC'

"DOG. Just got an update from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s team," Benson posted on social media. "They say he’s headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search. He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search’."

Dog's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, confirmed the news through her Twitter account Sunday, assuring both the family and their team in Florida are still looking for Brian Laundrie.

Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the hunt for Brian Laundrie on Sept. 27 — four days after a warrant was issued for Laundrie's arrest. Laundrie went missing shortly after he returned home from a vacation with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who was found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Authorities still have not found Laundrie — now nearly a month after his arrest warrant was issued. Laundrie's older sister, Cassie, said she does not know where her brother is, but if she did, she would cooperate with authorities.

She also said if she could talk to her brother, she would tell him to "just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Hunting, injury, Florida, Colorado

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Dog the Bounty Hunter taking a break from Brian Laundrie hunt after injury