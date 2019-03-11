Dog the Bounty Hunter and His Wife Negotiate Surrender of Accused Rapist in New Series

Beth Chapman isn’t letting her cancer battle slow her down.

Beth and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman — a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter — are back in action with a new reality show coming to WGN America, Dog’s Most Wanted. The upcoming series follows the world-famous bounty hunter and his team of professionals, The Dirty Dozen, as they pursue Dog’s “bucket list” of most-wanted fugitives. Together they will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ lists throughout the country.

While shooting the show last week, Beth, 51, and Dog, 66, successfully negotiated the surrender of an accused rapist and fugitive, Jinel Sexton, who was wanted on the crime of sexual battery of a minor. Sexton was wanted out of St. Tammany Parish and the capture — teased in video footage, above — took place in Covington, Louisiana. Sexton was booked into Covington jail on a no bond hold.

Beth and 'Dog' Chapman More

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s Wife Beth Chapman, 51, Becomes a Great-Grandmother Amid Cancer Battle

The new project comes amid Beth’s health struggle: She was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 — cancer that, two months later, she and Dog told fans had been completely removed. Unfortunately, the cancer returned last year, with Beth rushing to the hospital in Los Angeles on Nov. 26 for an emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways.

She has since begun chemotherapy treatments, according to Entertainment Tonight.

WGN America has not yet announced a premiere date for Dog’s Most Wanted.