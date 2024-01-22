This dog breed ranks as the nation’s most popular. Which others made the list?

Dog owners can’t get enough of one tiny breed — and now the small pets are making a big mark on a national list.

Chihuahuas rank No. 1 on a list of the nation’s “most beloved dog breeds,” according to U.S. News & World Report. The other most common pups include:

French bulldog at No. 2

Golden retriever at No. 3

German shepherd at No. 4

Shih Tzu at No. 5

“Americans’ favorite dogs are both big and small, with Chihuahuas and Shih Tzus making the top ten alongside German shepherds and golden retrievers,” Quiana Darden-King, senior insurance editor of U.S. News’ 360 Reviews, said in a Jan. 22 news release.

Chihuahuas top the nationwide list and rank No. 1 in several states.

The 360 Reviews division, which focuses on consumer research, ranked the nation’s favorite dog breeds after it studied more than 800,000 pet-related data points in fall 2023. U.S. News told McClatchy News it created the list in partnership with Compare Pet Insurance Services, Inc., which runs the online resource petinsurer.com.

Chihuahuas reigned supreme after they were found to be the most popular dog across the country and in 21 states, including much of the Southeast. The pups make up about 4% of dogs nationwide, results show.

The findings were published after several other reports have found Labrador retrievers to be a top-ranking dog when it comes to popularity. But the U.S. News report, which divides that breed by coat color, ranks black labs lower on its list at No. 10.

Other breeds rounding out the top 10 include:

Goldendoodle at No. 6

Yorkshire terrier at No. 7

American pit bull terrier at No. 8

Pit bull at No. 9

