Dog breeders charged with neglect

Feb. 8—Delaware County's sheriff said Wednesday that two Davenport women were arrested on animal neglect charges.

According to a media release from Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, deputies received a complaint on Dec. 30, 2022, of a possible animal abuse and neglect involving several dogs in the town of Davenport. Deputies were told that numerous dogs in a kennel and breeding facility were not being properly cared for and were kept in unsanitary conditions. Deputies were provided with photographs of the conditions from inside the residence "that appeared to be consistent with a lack of care for the animals at that residence," the release said.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, it was determined that the neglect and abuse took place during the spring and summer of 2022, the release said.

On Jan. 23, deputies, along with the Davenport dog control officer and Davenport code enforcement officer, attempted to interview the property owner and inspect the residence where the complaint took place, but were denied access to the residence, the release said.

On Feb. 3, investigators returned and were allowed access to the residence and other buildings on the property where animals were being cared for. There was no evidence on that day of animal abuse or neglect, according to the release.

On Feb. 6, deputies, arrested Doreen Biasi, 47, and charged her with one count of animal neglect, a class A misdemeanor. She was specifically cited for failure to provide proper sustenance to animals.

On Feb. 7, deputies, arrested Ashley Biasi, 24, on the same charge. Both women were released with appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear at the town of Davenport Court at a later date to answer the charges.

According to a Facebook page titled "Akc Dachshund Ny" the Biasis are breeders of dachsund dogs.

DuMond said in the release: "Everyone knows that the Sheriff's Office takes animal neglect and/or abuse cases very seriously. We work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, to include defenseless animals."

He said if the photos taken during the spring and summer of 2022 had been provided immediately, additional charges could have been filed. "The public is always encouraged to notify us of these cases immediately so that we may take immediate and appropriate action," he said.