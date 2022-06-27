Dog brings family a human hand — then more remains are found behind home, Texas cops say

A dog brought a human hand home to its family, leading to the discovery of a body in woods nearby, authorities in Texas say.

Investigators responded to the gruesome discovery after the homeowner called for help at about 4:45 p.m. local time Thursday, June 23, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

They confirmed the hand did belong to a human, authorities said.

Soon after, investigators say they found more human remains in a wooded area about 100 yards — the length of a football field — behind the home.

“The remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition therefore it was not possible to determine the race or age of the body but the clothes would suggest the body would be male,” according to a news release.

Authorities say they also found a revolver near the body in the Daisetta area of Liberty County.

The sheriff’s office plans to release photos of the clothing later this week.

There have not been any missing person reports that match the description of the remains, officials said, but investigators are checking with other agencies.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Daisetta is about 55 miles northeast of downtown Houston.

Missing woman’s remains found along University of Washington trail, police say

She vanished New Year’s Eve 2013. Remains in abandoned home belong to her, MI cops say

Hikers find human remains, bag them up and take them to police, Colorado cops say

Dog walker found man killed by Florida alligator beside a Frisbee. Victim identified