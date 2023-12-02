Dog businesses take COVID-like precautions amid mysterious dog illness

TechCrunch

Smartphone sales will mount a comeback starting in 2024, defying growing warnings of a prolonged slump across the mobile sector, according to separate projections by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reviewed by TechCrunch. Morgan Stanley's report predicts global smartphone shipments will rebound by nearly 4% in 2024 and by 4.4% in 2025, shrugging off comparisons to the PC industry’s multi-year downdrafts. Driving the smartphone turnaround will be new on-device AI capabilities unlocking fresh demand, Morgan Stanley says.