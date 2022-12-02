Dog causes crash in parking lot while its owners shopped in Walmart, Texas cops say

No humans were inside a vehicle that caused a minor crash in the parking lot of a Walmart.

But one occupant — a dog — managed to set its owners’ truck in motion, causing it to collide with other vehicles, police in Texas say.

The crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 1, outside the Walmart in Kilgore, about 120 miles southeast of Dallas.

Police said the dog’s owners were shopping when the pup “got (a) little antsy and bounced around the cab.” Authorities believe the dog placed the truck in drive when its leash got caught on the emergency brake, releasing it.

The truck crashed into two cars, with one of the victims telling police he was unable to get out of the way in time.

“He was shocked to see the driver was a dog!” police said.

Police admitted the incident “doesn’t sound feasible,” but said an eyewitness saw the dog behind the wheel.

“He certainly has a guilty look on his face,” police joked.

‘Someone adopt this hot mess!’ 110-pound dog wins fans after NC shelter begs for help

These dog names are the most popular, US report finds. Which others made the list?

Dog freezes in fear among Halloween cat props on TikTok. ‘Thought he was a decoration’