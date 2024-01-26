Dog clings to broken ice with front paws and awaits rescue, Massachusetts photos show

A dog fell through broken ice on a frozen river in Massachusetts and clung onto the frigid slab for dear life — using his front paws to hang on, dramatic photos show.

Rupert the dog waited there like that while a firefighter came to his rescue, Braintree Fire Department said on Facebook on Jan. 24.

The firefighter put on a wet suit and waded a few feet out to where the curly-haired brown dog was trapped at Smiths Beach in East Braintree, about 10 miles south of Boston, photos show. The firefighter had a rope and a lifesaving ring, but didn’t need to use them since Rupert got right into his arms so the firefighter could carry him above the freezing, shallow water.

Rupert was reunited with his owner on the shore, and a photo shows him drying off in a dog coat and hiding his face next to his owner’s leg.

The sight of the pup being plucked from the river made some people emotional.

“This brought tears to my eyes!” someone commented under one of the photos of the rescue.

