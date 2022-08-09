A dog died in a car after Round Rock police arrested and chargedthe driver for driving while intoxicated, an official said.

Police responded at 12:15 p.m. Sunday to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of University Oaks Boulevard, said Nick Olivier, a department spokesman. Temperatures in the area at the time ranged from the low to mid 90s.

Round Rock police say a dog died in a car after the driver was arrested for DWI. They say officers left the car running with the air conditioning on but that somehow the engine stopped on its own.

As officers began the DWI investigation, they left the engine of the suspect’s vehicle running and the air conditioning turned on, Olivier said. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, said Oliver.

"At some point while an officer was waiting for the on-call animal control officer, the engine turned off on its own, unbeknownst to the officer," Olivier said. "When Animal Control arrived, the dog was found to be deceased."

The dog has been sent to College Station for a necropsy, police said. The owner was immediately notified, said Olivier. "This was an unfortunate incident and we are trying to determine how this happened," he said.

Information was not immediately available on Tuesday on the name of the driver who was arrested.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI, Round Rock police say