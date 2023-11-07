Dog dies after fire breaks out in Dayton home

A dog is dead after a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 2:36 a.m. to the 1000 block of Riverside on initial reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions throughout both floors, Captain Brad French told News Center 7.

“Crews briefly attempted to enter the structure to attack the fire and conduct a search but were forced to pull back due to deteriorating conditions and the risk of structural collapse,” he said. “Defensive operations were then initiated from the exterior of the structure to fully control the fire.”

All occupants were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived, but a dog was found dead following the fire, according to Captain French.

Video and photos from the scene show firefighters working to put out the fire on Monday morning. Images show the roof was damaged.

A preliminary damage estimate has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff

Photo from: Adam Ewry/Staff



