Dog dies weeks after being kicked on Venice sidewalk in an attack caught on video

A Yorkshire terrier who was punted on a sidewalk in Venice last month died Friday, according to a GoFundMe page on which hundreds of people donated more than $30,000 in support of his hospital bills.

After being discharged from VCA West Los Angeles Animal Hospital, the 15-year-old Bart had spent two weeks at home with brain inflammation and been unable to walk on his own, according to the page. He had also been monitored for seizures.

Surveillance video of the June 14 attack shows a man kick the small dog onto the metal scoop of a Bobcat front loader and walk away.

One witness performed CPR on the dog, who was reportedly unconscious with no pulse. The attacker struck another witness, who was trying to stop him from fleeing, over the head with a glass bottle, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Laura Rosenfeld, the dog’s owner, told KABC-TV Channel 7 that the attacker appeared to be on drugs.

Police officers who responded to a call of animal cruelty around 3:11 p.m. were directed to Michael Langman, 39, who was being held by witnesses. Langman was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty.

Langman pleaded guilty to all charges July 3. His next court date is July 17.

Rosenfeld told KABC that she had taken care of Bart since he was 2 months old and that "he was absolutely my world and the best part of my whole life."

The GoFundMe page remains open for updates on a vigil for Bart and donations made in his name. The organizer for the page is asking locals to help find a site in Venice or Santa Monica for the dog's burial.

