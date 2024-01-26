Dog dispute between Oshkosh shelter and Texas-based rescue creates social media storm

The German Shepherd, "Boss", is at the center of a dispute between the OAHS and a Texas-based sanctuary.

OSHKOSH ― A dispute over the status of a German Shepherd in a local shelter has created a social media storm for animal lovers.

Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue is questioning the motives behind Oshkosh Area Humane Society’s decision not to transfer one of its dogs out of the shelter to the Texas-based sanctuary or one of its more localized fosters.

The situation took quite an ugly turn last week on both Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), where there were several disparaging remarks made against both the OAHS and sanctuary.

Most of the comments and posts have since been deleted.

The OAHS contends it didn’t transfer the German Shepherd, “Boss,” over several of its own concerns about the rescue, while the sanctuary’s management believes the OAHS was looking for excuses to euthanize Boss.

According to Katie Johnson, president of Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue, five people reached out to the sanctuary about saving Boss a couple weeks ago after the OAHS posted him on their Facebook page Dec. 21.

OAHS appeared excited at the prospect of transferring 'Boss' after they discussed euthanization.

Johnson said she emailed the OAHS Jan. 11 and the shelter was “excited at the prospect” of transferring Boss, as they previously discussed euthanizing the dog because his “jumpy/mouthy” behaviors prevented him from finding a home.

But Johnson recounts that Facebook post was quickly taken down, and then the OAHS emailed a day later on Jan. 12 to say Boss couldn’t be transferred after he punctured a volunteer’s arm and left several bruises over their body.

Johnson said the OAHS never responded to any of her emails despite her attempts to communicate that the rescue and their partnering fosters specialize in “mouthy and behavior” dogs.

The Oshkosh Northwestern acquired an email chain between Johnson and the OAHS that appears to corroborate the communication between both sides.

Ieva Engel, president of the OAHS, confirmed Boss punctured a volunteer, but suggested he wasn’t transferred because the shelter had issues with Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue’s operation.

“Our concerns that led to the refusal to transfer included: financials, number of dogs in care to staff/volunteer ratio, housing and sanitation concerns, enrichment, exercise, and mental health of the dogs,” wrote newly-hired OASH marketing and PR manager Emily Anderson in a statement to the Oshkosh Northwestern.

“Based on these, and other issues, we would not be comfortable transferring any animal to their organization.

“We would also question why a rescue in Texas would be adamant about transferring from a Wisconsin shelter when their home state Texas is in the top two states for homeless pet population and shelter euthanasia,” the statement added.

Johnson claims Layla's Heart Ranch and Rescue only has positive reviews with 100% save rate.

The Texas-based rescue, located in Cedar Creek, has only had positive reviews, according to Johnson.

“Yes, we’re a father-daughter team, but we also have about 10 to 12 volunteers, 19 acres of land and 100% save rate that has never, ever seen us have to euthanize a dog due to behavior,” Johnson said.

“We specialize in behavior dogs and we have fosters all over the country, including one in Appleton and Illinois who were willing to take Boss, so I just can’t see why Boss wouldn’t have been safe with us.

“I’ve never, personally, seen this happen, but apparently this is common practice for shelters to deny rescues transfers of healthy dogs,” Johnson added. “I just don’t understand why they would do it in this instance when Boss can be saved.”

Engel affirmed Boss was still alive in an earlier interview, but Anderson’s subsequent statement a week later stated the OAHS “could not share information about non-available animals due to their privacy policy.”

The dispute then took on a life of its own on social media after Johnson relayed her story on the rescue’s Facebook and X pages, urging the sanctuary’s followers to contact local media and Oshkosh Mayor Matt Mugerauer “to save Boss.”

The OAHS was tagged in several negative comments on these posts before Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue faced some of its own via Facebook and email.

Johnson claims OAHS blocked her accounts on social media.

According to Johnson, the OAHS blocked both her personal and business accounts on Facebook.

In the statement provided by OAHS to the Northwestern, Anderson wrote: “Everything about this particular situation has followed our normal protocols and procedures, so we are having difficulty understanding why this would be newsworthy, other than the fact another organization behaved in a highly unprofessional manner after being informed of our decision.”

But Johnson still believes the OAHS already decided to euthanize Boss regardless of the circumstances.

“My heart just goes out to Boss because there is no reason a healthy dog like him can’t be transferred to us, any of our fosters or any other rescue, for that matter,” Johnson said.

“I think it’s just too convenient one of the volunteers didn’t notice that he left puncture wounds on her hand until we reached out to rescue him.”

920,000 animals in shelters are euthanized every year.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals website states it is estimated that 920,000 animals in shelters are euthanized every year, and about 56% of dogs admitted to animal shelters are euthanized.

Around 2.4 million animals euthanized in shelters were thought to be healthy and could've been saved or adopted.

