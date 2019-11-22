Dog 'drives' car in reverse for an hour after being left alone

A dog left alone in a car circled a cul-de-sac in reverse during an hour-long ride.

According to neighbours in Port St Lucie, Florida, at first glance it appeared that there was no-one in the car which was moving in reverse around their circular block.

However, once police arrived and stopped the car they realised that there was a passenger - a black Labrador who had accidentally shifted the vehicle into reverse when his owner stepped out.

Fortunately, the dog was unharmed, although he did manage to cause some minor property damage during his ride, according to WPTV.

In addition to moving some bricks in front of a neighbour’s home, he also hit a neighbour’s mailbox and a trash can, which the dog’s owner has reportedly promised to replace.

Dog drives car in reverse for hour (WPLG) More

The dog was unharmed (WPLG) More

“He was doing pretty good until he hit the mailbox,” neighbour Anna Sabol told the outlet. “He went around for about an hour without hitting anything at all.”

Police were able to stop the dog’s journey by opening the driver’s side door with the passcode - at which point the pooch jumped out.

According to witnesses, the pup seemed happy about its experience.

“I saw the dog jump out of the car, wagging his tail,” Sabol said, adding that she thinks the dog deserves a driving license. “I was like: ‘Okay, good driving!’”