Dog ended up back at NC shelter after ‘living the best life.’ Now he has another home

A rescued dog was “living the best life” — then ended up back at an animal shelter.

Now, Tucker has a new home. In an online post celebrating the adoption, a photo from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Northeastern North Carolina shows the 9-year-old dog with a huge grin on his face.

“We are so excited for this old man,” the shelter wrote Jan. 18 on Facebook.

Tucker got a second chance after he was “born on the streets of West Monroe, Louisiana,” in 2013. He bounced between animal rescues in different states before finally going home with his previous owner, according to the SPCA.

“Luckily I was adopted by this amazing person,” the shelter said in another Jan. 18 post written from Tucker’s perspective. “I was living the best life.”

But the situation reportedly didn’t work out, and the “sweet” dog was again in need of a new home.

“I’m getting older and would rather spend my life in a nice warm house, with a family that loves me,” the post said.

Hours after the post went online, the SPCA announced that Tucker was adopted. Several Facebook users shared their well wishes, and some couldn’t get enough of the dog’s smile.

The SPCA didn’t immediately share additional details about Tucker’s personality with McClatchy News on Jan. 19. The shelter is in Elizabeth City, roughly 165 miles northeast of Raleigh.

