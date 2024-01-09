Dog escapes kennel, tries to free friends
At the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, all was sound in the middle of the night until one of the rescue dogs, King, decided enough was enough.
Skyted Silent Mask
Following catastrophic flooding in the Northeast, Yahoo News talked to experts about what to plan for and what to do in the event of a flooding emergency.
Will.i.am, the singer and songwriter turned entrepreneur, says he has cracked the code to doing just that with a new company called Sound Drive, which made its debut at CES 2024. The new venture will launch this summer in Mercedes-Benz's electric EQ models, will.i.am told TechCrunch during a press event. TechCrunch had a chance to test it at CES 2024 and despite some initial skepticism, came away impressed.
Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California-based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The single-seat aircraft doesn't require Federal Aviation Administration pilot certification.
Just nine games in, Ja Morant's season is over.
Rodent problem under your car hood? This cruelty-free solution was recommended to us by a mechanic and has over 1,000 5-star Amazon ratings.
Follow last year's smart toilet announcement, Vivoo is at it again with another, even more sophisticated urine analysis product.
Before you plan your next trip, this guide can help you decide whether American Express Membership Rewards points or Chase Ultimate Rewards points can take you further.
"We start by incorporating recycled materials into some of our most loved products, such as recycled fishing nets in our Galaxy,” said Inhee Chung, VP of corporate sustainability at Samsung. Beyond the manufacturing process, Samsung is also considering the environmental impact of their products during use. Innovative features like SmartThings AI Energy Mode can help consumers manage energy at home by using connected intelligence.
The weird yet effective formula is all over TikTok, and people are obsessed: 'I'm 54 years old but look like I’m 40!'
The stars were out in full force at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night.
Eye-tracking tech has been making its way into cars for years as a safety feature, especially with the rise of driver assistance software. Now, Bosch thinks the tech could offer some other benefits -- and it’s showing off two ideas this week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The first scenario is pretty straightforward (and very European): You’re driving home and the car recognizes that you’re looking pretty drowsy.
The once popular third-party podcast app Castro had seemingly shut down this weekend, after earlier saying that it was "actively seeking a new home" for its product. Another request for comment from Casto owner Tiny was not returned at of the time of writing.
The stories you need to start your day: Golden Globes takeaways, a College Football Championship preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
The Lexus TX 350, TX 500h and TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid offer class-leading passenger and cargo space, plus a choice of two hybrid powertrains.
Here's a list of the best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Sony is holding a big press conference at this year’s Las Vegas CES. Details are scant, but you can watch it live on January 8 at 8PM ET.
At its First Look event during CES 2024, Samsung the world's first transparent micro LED display.
If you're looking for speakers to match your Samsung Frame TV, the company has you covered with the Music Frame.
Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Barry Keoghan and more celebrities arrive dressed to impress at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.