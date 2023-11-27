A dog was fatally stabbed in Penns Valley. Arrest warrant issued for Centre Hall man

An arrest warrant was issued Saturday for a man accused of publicly killing a dog in Penns Valley while under the influence of alcohol and a recreational drug.

Robert N. Lewis, 41, of Centre Hall, is set to be charged for stabbing an American bulldog named Axel multiple times Saturday in Miles Township, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The dog died despite receiving treatment at VCA Metzger Animal Hospital, a state police spokesman said Monday.

Lewis could not immediately be reached Monday; a phone call to a number listed on a public document was answered by a woman who identified herself as his girlfriend and declined comment. A defense lawyer was not listed.

A woman told investigators Lewis drank two beers and used psychedelic mushrooms before he ran onto East Main Street, police wrote. Axel followed until Lewis stabbed him with a pocketknife near his back legs, police wrote.

A neighbor attempted to corral Axel before the dog was stabbed, and other witnesses spoke with investigators about the stabbing, police wrote.

Lewis then had what members of the Miles Township Fire Co. described as an “apparent cardiac emergency,” police wrote. Two doses of the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan were administered, police wrote.

He was transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he remained as of at least Saturday. While en route, police wrote Lewis spit on and bit a paramedic.

Lewis is set to be charged with one felony count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault, as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.

His preliminary arraignment has not yet been scheduled.