Dog fatally stabbed in New York's Central Park after 'verbal dispute' between dog walkers

A dog was fatally stabbed in New York City's Central Park Saturday night following a "verbal dispute," between the dog's owner and an unknown assailant, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 8:30 p.m. near East 106th Street and East Drive. The dog's owner, a 43-year-old woman, told police "an unknown individual stabbed her dog after a verbal dispute," according to the NYPD, which added that the suspect fled the scene after the stabbing.

The New York Daily News reported that the suspect was walking three unleashed dogs, who allegedly bit both the victim — a German pitbull mix — and a chihuahua the owner was also walking prior to the fatal stabbing.

The stabbed dog was euthanized at a local animal clinic due to its injuries, according to police. There have not been any arrests made and an investigation remains ongoing, police said Sunday.

A spokesperson for the NYPD did not immediately respond to questions from NBC News about whether the department has a description of a suspect or what kind of charges the suspect could face if apprehended.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com