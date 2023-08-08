Dog fighting: How often does it happen? What are the signs that it might be going on?

Horrific headlines about animal cruelty are in the news again, as Daytona Beach Police this week announced an ongoing investigation into a possible dogfighting ring.

The investigation began after tips led police to dogs living in “unimaginable, horrific conditions” with fresh wounds and what appeared to be a dogfighting pit, according to a press release.

Daytona Beach Police released this picture of what appears to be a dog fighting pit found at a residence at 792 Iowa St.

While no one has been arrested, the investigation is ongoing, police stated.

Officers responded to a home at on Iowa St. where they found several injured, bleeding dogs with fresh wounds.

Police called experts from the Halifax Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help in the case.

It’s not the first time that dog fighting has reared its ugly head in the area.

In May, a Daytona Beach man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was convicted of dogfighting and animal cruelty charges.

Noble Gene Geathers, 56, was convicted after a five-day trial this month of 12 animal cruelty counts, nine animal fighting counts and one count of animal fighting-property promoting. Each charge was a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Noble Gene Geathers was fingerprinted after he was sentenced in May to 18 years in prison on animal cruelty and dog fighting charges.

Here’s what you need to know about dogfighting, how often it happens and what you should do if you suspect that it’s going on:

Is dogfighting illegal?

Yes, dogfighting is a felony offense in all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Nevertheless, organized dogfighting still takes place in many parts of the country, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and other animal-welfare organizations.

Historical accounts of dogfighting were recorded as far back as the 1750s, with professional fighting pits proliferating in the 1860s.

How widespread is dogfighting?

As with other illegal underground activities, it’s impossible to determine how many people may be involved in dogfighting, according to the ASPCA.

The organization estimates that tens of thousands of people nationwide are involved in dogfighting based on reports in underground dogfighting publications and on animals arriving at shelters with physical evidence of fighting.

Pit-bull-mix-type dogs with wounds around the head or face can be a sign of dogfighting activity, according to the ASPCA.

While organized dogfighting activity seemed to decline in the 1990s, the ASPCA states that many law enforcement and animal control officials have witnessed a rebound in recent years as the Internet has made it easier for those involved in the illegal activity to exchange information.

What's the motivation to participate in dogfighting?

Money is a big one.

Major dogfight raids have resulted in seizures of more than $500,000 and it’s not unusual for $20,000- $30,000 to change hands in a single fight. Stud fees and the sale of pups from promising bloodlines can also bring in thousands of dollars.

What kinds of dogs are used in dogfights?

The ASCPA states that there are many breeds of dogs used for fighting worldwide, including the Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, the Tosa Inu and the Presa Canario.

In the United States, the dog of choice is the American Pit Bull Terrier, although other breeds and mixes are reportedly used sometimes in street fights or as “bait” dogs for training.

Although pit bulls are often used for illegal dogfighting, the breed also can make fine pets if treated with kindness.

This does not mean that the pit bull is unsuitable as a family pet, the ASPCA states.

When a dog is treated well, properly trained and thoroughly socialized during puppyhood and matched with the right kind of owner and household, the animal is likely to develop into a well-behaved companion and cherished family member, the organization states.

How to spot the signs of dogfighting

It’s important to be able to recognize the signs identified with dogfighting so that such suspected activity can be reported to law enforcement authorities.

According to the ASPCA, indicators of dogfighting activity can include:

Pit bull-mix-type dogs with multiple scars, possibly with lips or ears ripped off

Dogs on heavy chains, tethered to a tire axle, dog house or barrel

Dogs chained inches apart from one another

Dogs chained or penned in a secluded area out of the public’s view

