Dog fighting ring in Lancaster busted by deputies, U.S. Marshals

Authorities in Lancaster County say more than 30 dogs were seized as part of an investigation into a dog fighting ring.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office issued a release on Friday about the case. Deputies served search warrants at two locations in South Carolina related to the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, nine dogs were taken from a home on Great Falls Highway, and 22 dogs were taken from a location on Pinta Drive. The sheriff’s office says the dogs were American pit bull terriers.

LCSO says it’s an ongoing federal investigation, and they’re assisting the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The sheriff’s office says arrests are pending, but nobody was reported to be in custody as of Friday.

