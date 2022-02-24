Dog finds ‘incredibly dangerous’ homemade explosive on school field, Oregon cops say

A dog picked up a homemade explosive shaped like a ball on an Oregon school field, police said.

The dog and its owner were on a field at Sherwood Middle School on Wednesday, Feb. 23 when they came across the device, Sherwood police said in a news release.

A photo shows a ball-shaped object with a red fuse sticking out. Police said the homemade explosive was wrapped in tape.

Authorities responded to the call around 6:11 p.m. and called an explosives unit, police said.

The unit confirmed the device was a homemade explosive — like a mortar firework.

They placed the device in a hole before detonating it, police said. There wasn’t any damage done to the property.

“This (device is) incredibly dangerous and can cause serious physical injury or death,” police said. “If you see something that looks similar to this; do not touch it and immediately call 911.”

Police also warned the public to keep their dogs on a leash.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to search the middle school property and other schools throughout the area.

