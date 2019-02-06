Hill's Pet Nutrition voluntarily recalled 25 products last week over concerns of excessive vitamin D, a problem that could be deadly.

Varieties of the company's canned Prescription Diet and Science Diet foods were affected in the recall. Hill's Pet Nutrition said in a statement that a complaint about a dog exhibiting signs of high vitamin D levels prompted its recall.

Dogs who eat too much vitamin D can experience vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, excessive drooling and weight loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration. High doses of the vitamin can also cause kidney failure.

The company said in a statement that it has "isolated the error" and is implementing additional testing to prevent this from happening in the future. No dry dog food from the company was affected, according to the recall.

In a tweet Monday, Caitlin Gibson, a journalist for The Washington Post, said that her dog died after eating the affected prescription food.

DOG OWNERS: If you feed your pup Hill's, PLEASE check this recall notice carefully.



My beloved girl died after eating this affected prescription food & exhibiting all the symptoms of vit D poisoning.



Please share & make sure your companions are safe: https://t.co/vrjOHgX9Zs pic.twitter.com/f1EGgCwIxa







— Caitlin Gibson (@CaitJGibson) February 4, 2019

Other pet owners have also commented about their pet deaths while eating the recalled foods on the company's Facebook page. Hill's company didn't report any deaths in its recall statement and didn't immediately return a USA TODAY request for comment.

In December, several other dog food brands also recalled pet food also over toxic levels of vitamin D.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dog food recall: Hill's Pet Nutrition food may contain dangerous levels of vitamin D