Dog found abandoned in crate on hot day in Dedham; police investigating

Authorities are investigating after a dog was found abandoned in a crate on the side of the road in Dedham Saturday afternoon.

The temperature outside that day was well over 90 degrees and there was no water found inside the pup’s crate, according to Dedham Police.

Law enforcement officials say the dog is a male Pomeranian, between 3 to 5 years old, and was first discovered in East Dedham around noon time. The pup had no identification materials on him and the only items in his crate were a blanket and a sweater, police say.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the owner of the Pomeranian. If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call animal control.

If you or someone you know is no longer able to care for an animal, resources are available to help you and the animal. Police are reminding the public that abandonment is never an option.

