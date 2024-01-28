Dog found dead and hidden under blankets, Wisconsin family says. Babysitter arrested

Officials in Wisconsin are investigating the death of a family dog, news outlets report.

An 18-year-old babysitter was arrested and accused of cruelty to animals, according to The Freeman.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office got a call Jan. 26 after the family’s young daughter found their dog Batman dead in their Sussex home, WTMJ-TV reported.

Initially, the family thought 8-year-old Batman was missing when they couldn’t find him, according to WISN. Then, the girl found him in the home under a pile of blankets and stuffed animals, the family told the news outlet.

Officials said the dog had a possible stab wound and a plastic bag over his head, The Freeman reported.

“That’s kind of scary to think that there’s somebody who would be willing to do that,” a neighbor, Scott Calmes, told WISN. “I can’t imagine why anyone would want to kill a small dog.”

The family said they raised Batman since he was a puppy, WISN reported.

Authorities questioned the babysitter before arresting her, WTMJ-TV reported. She has not been formally charged, according to The Freeman.

Sussex is about 20 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

