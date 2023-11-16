Police were investigating after a dog was found dead and skinned in a north Phoenix dumpster on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the area of 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road about 2 p.m. The caller notified them of a dog that was found skinned and placed in a dumpster.

Police said officers completed an animal cruelty report, which will be investigated by Phoenix detectives.

A news release from the Arizona Humane Society said the skinned dog was believed to possibly be a greyhound.

Upon arrival, the animal cruelty investigator found the dog partially inside a garbage bag with its back legs exposed. According to the news release, the only hair left on the animal was around its feet and, when it was removed from the dumpster, a burnt cigarette was found in its mouth.

The news release said the garbage bag and the cigarette were taken by the Phoenix Police Department and the body was taken to the Arizona Humane Society, where it will be transported to Midwestern University for an autopsy.

According to the society, more than 8,000 investigations have been opened so far this year, while more than 13,000 calls for service have been made.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dog found dead, skinned in north Phoenix dumpster