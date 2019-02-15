Dog found tied to a pole and set on fire in Virginia park has died

An abused dog who captured hearts across the country on social media tragically died on Friday morning, despite all efforts to save him.

Tommie, a male pit bull, was found seriously injured in a Richmond, Virginia, park on Sunday night after an unidentified male suspect tied the dog to a pole, doused him in accelerant and set him on fire.

Officials with the Richmond Animal Care and Control (RAAC) rescued Tommie and turned him over to Virginia Veterinary Centers, where he was treated for severe burns to over 40 percent of his body.

In the days following the incident, thousands of people across America followed Tommie's progress through social media updates provided by the RAAC.

Sadly, the group took to Facebook on Friday morning to share a tragic update with those following the case.

"I’m so very sorry to share that Tommie just passed away," the organization wrote. "He had just finished having his bandages changed and stopped breathing; his body simply gave out. Tommie was pain-free and surrounded by people that loved him when he passed. Needless to say, we are all devastated and angry and sad and terribly disappointed."

"I'm so very sorry that we couldn't save Tommie but I’m confident that we did everything we possibly could and that he felt true love and compassion for the time that he was in our care," the post ended.

Authorities are still searching for the man responsible for Tommie's fatal injuries and the RAAC is offering $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

A memorial service will be held for the dog on Saturday.