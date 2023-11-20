Dog found by train tracks in Beaver Falls, police looking for owner

Police in Beaver Falls are looking for the owner of a dog that was found by train tracks.

The dog was found in the 2200 block of the tracks below Mt. Washington in Beaver Falls, police say.

Police are holding the dog for a short amount of time before transporting it to the Beaver County Humane Society.

Anyone who knows the owner is asked to have them call the Beaver Falls Police Department at 724-846-7000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Stowe Township restaurant owner arrested after shooting teen stealing tip jar, police say Suzanne Shepherd, ‘Sopranos,’ ‘Goodfellas’ actress, dead at 89 ‘Nobody had my permission’: Mother speaking out after her son’s hair was cut by barber at school VIDEO: Light Up Night 2023 brings thousands of people to Pittsburgh to kick off holiday celebrations DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts