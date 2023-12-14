Dog with ‘gentle soul’ finds home with former veterinarian in heartwarming NC adoption

A rescued dog with a “gentle soul” found a new home with a former veterinarian — making for the “perfect match,” an animal shelter said.

The retired vet and his wife adopted Marshmallow, a mixed-breed dog that was on the mend after she was found in rough shape, according to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Grab the tissues!” the shelter wrote Dec. 13 in a heartwarming social media post about the adoption.

Several Facebook users chimed in, congratulating Marshmallow and her new owners. The dog got her second chance after she was taken to the shelter “cold, hurt, and emaciated,” weighing about 28 pounds compared to the 50 to 60 pounds she should have been, Kirsten Briggs, director of animal services, told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

At the shelter, workers reportedly fell in love with Marshmallow’s “gentle soul.” The pup started to recover and was on a “medical hold” when the retired veterinarian’s wife visited the shelter.

The woman was looking at another pet for her family when she asked about the shelter’s listing for Marshmallow. Eventually, she met Marshmallow and decided to take her home, officials said.

A photo posted online shows the newly adopted dog wearing a “snuggly holiday sweater” as she started her next chapter.

