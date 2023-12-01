Dog gets his head stuck in dryer vent at SC home, photos show. ‘Sniffing out mischief’

When rescuers responded to a call at a South Carolina home, they found a hound’s head sticking out a wall.

“Spike was sniffing out mischief when he got stuck in the dryer vent,” the Sumter Police Department said in a Nov. 30 news release.

Police and the fire department responded to the call earlier that day. Photos show them breaking apart the exterior wall to free Spike.

The hound looked displeased in his predicament, but police said the “happy hound was freed from his unfortunate circumstance and is doing fine.”

The dog’s owner thanked rescuers on a “job well done” on Facebook for helping Spike out.

“As an owner of hounds, this is not at all surprising,” one person commented. “I’m glad the handsome boy is safe now. Hopefully, it will be a while before he gets into another predicament!”

Others confirmed this was “100 percent hound dog shenanigans.”

Hounds are known for their acute sense of smell, according to Inside Dogs World. People keep the dogs as hunting companions, and they’re generally considered athletic and loyal pets.

“Bless his heart,” a Facebook user wrote.

Rescuers added that after he was freed from his situation, Spike was “probably looking to see what else he can get into for the day.”

Sumter is about 45 miles east of Columbia.

